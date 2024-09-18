Donna Kelce is making her film debut in 2 Hallmark movies — football-themed, of course

Donna Kelce is the latest family member to make her mark on the world of entertainment, cameoing in two upcoming Hallmark Christmas movies that, naturally, are football-themed.

True to form, she won't be playing favorites between her sons, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. "Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story" revolves around a "fan of the year" contest for the team, while "Christmas on Call" features a die-hard Eagles fan who helps his love interest get to know Philadelphia, according to a release from the Hallmark Channel this week.

While Mama Kelce is no stranger to the camera, having appeared in Jason Kelce's documentary and many a gameday photo, the two movies mark her acting debut. In "Holiday Touchdown," she plays the manager of a barbecue restaurant. And while it's unclear whether she's playing a character or herself in "Christmas on Call," her role is to ensure one of the leads "orders her Cheesesteak the authentic way – 'whiz wit.'"