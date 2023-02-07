X
Donna Kelce brings cookies for sons at Super Bowl opener

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Donna Kelce brought cookies to Super Bowl opening night.

The mother of All-Pros Travis and Jason Kelce surprised her sons during an interview with NFL Network's Michael Irvin with two batches of cookies — one for each.

"It's just been amazing that they've both been able to get to this point in their careers and both enjoy the Super Bowl together," Donna Kelce said. “It's just so amazing.”

The Kelces are the first brothers to face each other in the Super Bowl, Travis as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Jason as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Donna and her husband, Ed, have mostly kept private over the years, but she's become a minor celebrity as she crisscrosses the country to watch her boys — often in a jersey with Travis’ front stitched to Jason’s back.

More than 150,000 fans signed a petition for the NFL to have her do the Super Bowl coin toss, but she said in a social media post that the NFL already had someone in place.

