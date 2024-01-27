Luka Doncic reaches 65 points, sets Mavs records for points in a half and a game against Hawks

Doncic, who averages 33.6 points, then took aim on his career high of 60 points, also the Dallas record, set against the New York Knicks on Dec. 27, 2022.

Doncic’s milestone game came in his short-lived original NBA home.

Doncic was selected by the Hawks with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft before having his draft rights traded to Dallas for Trae Young with the No. 5 pick and a 2019 first-round pick used to select Cam Reddish.

Doncic made 17 of 22 shots from the field, including 6 of 9 3-pointers, in the first half.

The Mavericks' previous high mark for points in a half was 34 by Dirk Nowitzki in the second half against Utah on Nov. 3, 2009.

Doncic's 41-point half is the 15th half with 40 or more points in the NBA's last 25 years. It came just four days after Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns scored 44 points in the first half of a loss to Charlotte.

