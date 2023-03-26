BreakingNews
UPDATE: Flash flood warning for parts of metro Atlanta after severe storms
X

Doncic picks up 16th technical, faces 1-game suspension

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
7 hours ago
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has picked up his 16th technical foul of the season and now faces a one-game suspension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic picked up his 16th technical foul of the season on Sunday and now faces a one-game suspension.

Unless the NBA office rescinds the technical, Doncic will be forced to sit out the team’s game Monday night against against the Indiana Pacers.

Doncic had been chirping at officials for most of Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets and finally got slapped with a technical midway through the third quarter of a tightly contested game.

The suspension could prove costly for Dallas, which entered the day tied with Oklahoma City for 10th in the Western Conference but still out of position for a play-in tournament spot because the Thunder hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Mavericks.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Braves prospects Jared Shuster, Dylan Dodd make starting rotation to open season8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves entered spring with tons of outfield options, and all seem promising
9h ago

Credit: Rich Sugg/rsugg@kcstar.com

NFL owners meeting to look at several changes
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hawks stumble against Grizzlies, unable to gain ground in playoff race
36m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hawks stumble against Grizzlies, unable to gain ground in playoff race
36m ago

Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

Atlanta United talks about how to recover from bad loss
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Miller, Wong rally Miami past Texas 88-81 for 1st Final Four
38m ago
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
43m ago
North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
1h ago
Featured

Allegations of abuse in Catholic church detailed in Georgia report
The untold story of Jimmy Carter, his best friend and a murder charge
How to help the people affected by the Mississippi tornadoes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top