Doncic, Mavs beat Lakers 108-93 in Davis' 2nd game back

Dallas was missing another starter after Josh Richardson reported right hamstring tightness during the morning shootaround. Powell, Dorian Finney-Smith (21 points) and JJ Redick filled the void.

Redick hit one of his two 3-pointers for a seven-point lead before Doncic connected on a deep step-back 3 for Dallas’ first 10-point edge at 101-91. The Mavericks outscored the Lakers 62-35 in the second half.

Davis was sluggish again coming off 30 games missed because of right calf and heel issues, finishing 5 of 19 from the field. The eight-time All-Star's best stretch came late in the second quarter, when he scored 10 of his 17 points to help the Lakers turn a four-point edge into a 58-46 halftime lead.

The Mavericks got even at the end of the third quarter when Tim Hardaway Jr. 1 of 10 from the field at that point, pulled up for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and a 79-all tie.

Ben McLemore, making his first start in nine games for the Lakers in Caldwell-Pope's absence, was 4 of 5 from 3 in the first quarter and finished with 20 points, his most for LA. McLemore was 6 of 10 from deep.

TIP-INS

Lakers: C Marc Gasol returned after missing three games because of a broken left little finger, scoring a point with seven rebounds in 18 minutes. ... Dennis Schroder had 16 points and 10 assists. Kyle Kuzma scored 14.

Mavericks: Coach Rick Carlisle said the club didn't think the ankle injury was serious for Porzingis, who was out for the 20th time in 59 games. He also has been sidelined by knee and back issues. ... F Maxi Kleber returned after missing a game with a lower back contusion, getting nine points and 10 rebounds. ... Doncic was called for his 14th technical foul in the second quarter. He's two away from a one-game suspension.

UP NEXT

Lakers: LA is at Orlando on Monday in the third game of a four-game trip. The Lakers can sweep the two-game season series with a win, but are just 2-8 at Amway Center.

Mavericks: A three-game road trip starts in Sacramento on Monday. It's the first of two meetings in a week, with the Mavericks trying to bounce back from a 121-107 loss to the Kings in Dallas eight days earlier.

___

