Doncic, Mavericks cruise past Suns 113-86 to force Game 7

Booker scored 19 points but was shut out from 3-point range (0 of 4) while going 6 of 17. Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Paul added 13 points.

The top-seeded Suns were held to a season low in scoring, regular season or playoffs, for the second time in the series.

Reggie Bullock scored 19 points and Jalen Brunson added 18 for Dallas. Spencer Dinwiddie had a series-high 15, all on 3s (5 of 7).

Doncic played through an apparent left leg injury that sent him to the locker room when he would have been out of the game anyway in the second quarter. He returned to the bench and rode a stationary bike before re-entering the game.

Soon after, the Mavericks went on a decisive 19-5 run to finish the first half, turning a two-point lead into a 60-45 halftime edge.

It was a home-team replay of the third quarter from Game 5, when Phoenix went on a 17-0 run for an 18-point lead and ended up winning by 30.

Doncic, who had 11 rebounds and eight assists, fought his shot while fighting the injury early, but had a 3 on the late first-half run and scored 10 in the third to help the Mavericks push their lead to 22 (94-72).

Paul mostly avoided the problems with turnovers and fouls that cost the Suns in the first two losses in Dallas. But the 37-year-old point guard was never much of a factor, getting just seven shots.

Booker was stuck on eight points while Dallas pulled away in the second and third quarters, opening the second half with a miss on an ill-advised 3 and not scoring again until the Suns were down 21 late in the third.

TIP-INS

Suns: Ayton got a technical for elbowing Doncic in the face when Doncic fouled him on a dunk in the third quarter. Doncic missed the technical free throw, and Ayton finished the three-point play. ... Bismack Biyombo didn't have the same impact as the replacement for JaVale McGee, who didn't play for the first time in the series. Biyombo had four points and three rebounds in 14 minutes.

Mavericks: This was the 10th consecutive time this season the Mavericks have answered a loss of at least 20 points with a victory. ... Dallas recovered from a slow start from 3 to finish 16 of 39 (41%) while holding the Suns to 40% overall for the game.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) scores against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) scores against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives with the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives with the ball against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives around Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) drives around Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, left, during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) loses control of the ball after he was fouled by Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, right, during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) loses control of the ball after he was fouled by Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, right, during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is fueled by Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) as guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) is fueled by Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) as guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) moves the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) moves the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez

Caption Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, left, talks with referee Courtney Kirkland (61) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez Caption Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, left, talks with referee Courtney Kirkland (61) during the first half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Credit: Tony Gutierrez Credit: Tony Gutierrez