Doncic hits 2 big 3-pointers, Mavs top Lakers 119-115 in 2OT

James hit two free throws to put the Lakers up 108-105 late in the first overtime, but Doncic hit another tying 3-pointer with 47.8 seconds left. Wood blocked James' layup attempt shortly before the buzzer.

Doncic then hit the go-ahead layup midway through the second overtime. The Lakers missed four of their final five shots and committed an offensive foul in the final two minutes.

James returned from a one-game absence with a sore left ankle and mostly looked sharp, but the Lakers were still short-handed without Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker, Austin Reaves and Patrick Beverley. The injuries forced coach Darvin Ham to use his 23rd different starting lineup in 42 games this season, with rookie second-round pick Max Christie making his second career start.

Dallas had an early 19-point lead, but the Lakers tied it early in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dwight Powell played 18 minutes despite a bruised right hip from Tuesday's game against the Clippers. ... Dorian Finney-Smith missed his 12th straight game with a right adductor strain. ... Maxi Kleber remained out with a torn right hamstring that has sidelined him for a full month. ... Davis Bertans got a technical foul from the bench in the second quarter for his apparently overzealous celebration of a layup by Wood.

Lakers: Brown returned from a three-game absence with a strained right quadriceps and scored eight points in 38 minutes. ... Beverley was declared out early in the day with a non-COVID illness.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: At Portland on Saturday.

Lakers: Host Philadelphia on Sunday.

