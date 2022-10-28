ajc logo
Doncic has 41 in triple-double, Mavs beat Nets 129-125 in OT

By BRIAN MAHONEY, Associated Press
37 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had 41 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds, setting up three 3-pointers in overtime to send the Dallas Mavericks to a 129-125 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

Doncic found Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Reggie Bullock for 3s in the extra period as Dallas built a nine-point lead en route to its first road victory of the season.

Doncic also had two baskets in overtime on the way to becoming the 10th player in NBA history with three 40-point triple-doubles.

Kyrie Irving scored 39 points and Kevin Durant had 37 for the Nets, who have run into some of the NBA's most dynamic players this week and fallen short each time. First it was Ja Morant with 38 points in Memphis and then Giannis Antetokounmpo with 43 on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

This time it was Doncic, who had scored more than 30 points in each of the first three games and now has his first 40-point game of the season.

The game was briefly delayed in overtime when a fan threw what appeared to be a cup of ice that landed on the court near the Dallas bench.

The Mavs led by two with under a minute remaining in regulation and appeared to have an insurance basket when Durant was called for goaltending on Doncic’s drive. But the call was overturned on replay, allowing the Nets to tie it when Ben Simmons stole the ball from Doncic and set up Durant for a dunk with 8.8 seconds remaining.

But Doncic scored 16 seconds into overtime to give the Mavs the lead for good, then found Hardaway for a 3. After Irving made two free throws, Kleber and Bullock hit consecutive 3s to make it 123-114.

Simmons finished with seven points, eight rebounds and four assists. He matched his season high for points despite shooting an airball on a short attempt in the first half.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas begins a five-game homestand that ends with the return matchup with the Nets on Nov. 7. ... Hardaway scored 18 points after missing the loss in New Orleans on Tuesday because of right foot soreness.

Nets: G Seth Curry, who hasn't played this season while recovering from left ankle surgery, practiced with the Nets' G League team Thursday. Coach Steve Nash said he is getting closer to playing and the team would see how he feels Friday.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday.

Nets: Open a two-game series against Indiana on Saturday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

