Donald Trump's youngest son has enrolled at New York University

Former President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, has begun his first year of college this week at New York University, his father said Wednesday
FILE - Barron Trump stands on the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention in Washington, Aug. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ – Associated Press
43 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, began his freshman year of college this week at New York University, his father said Wednesday.

Trump revealed the decision in a video interview with the Daily Mail, confirming months of rumors that his son would attend the university's Stern School of Business, which ranks among the nation's top business schools.

“He’s a very high aptitude child, but he’s no longer a child,” Trump said. “He’s just passed into something beyond child-dom. He’s doing great.”

Barron Trump, 18, graduated in May from Oxbridge Academy, an exclusive private school near his father's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida. As a freshman at NYU, he will attend classes a few miles away from his childhood home in Trump Tower, where his father retains a residence.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he would live on campus or at home. A spokesperson for NYU did not respond to an emailed inquiry about the enrollment.

The Stern campus is located in a bustling area of downtown Manhattan, across the street from the famed Washington Square Park. The business school's plaza was briefly occupied last spring by pro-Palestinian protesters before police came in and made arrests. Facing the possibility of renewed protests, the university has implemented additional security measures for the start of the fall semester.

Three of Trump’s four children — Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. — graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, which the former president also attended. Trump, who attended the university's Wharton business school, said his youngest son considered the program but decided against it.

"I went to Wharton, and that was certainly one that we were considering. We didn’t do that,” Trump told the Daily Mail. “We went to Stern.”

