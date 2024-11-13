Donald Trump's return to Washington in 10 photos

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump returned to Washington on Wednesday as president-elect where he headed to the White House for the first time in four years.

He spent nearly two hours with President Joe Biden, committing to a straightforward transition of power - despite actively working to obstruct the same process four years ago.

Trump arrived at Joint Base Andrews, where Air Force One takes off and lands, and his motorcade weaved through Washington before stopping at a hotel for a GOP leadership conference on Capitol Hill.