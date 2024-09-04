Donald Trump's campaign reports raising $130 million in August

Trump has proven to be a prolific fundraiser, but the newness of Harris' bid has prompted a boost in cash from Democratic donors.

Harris' campaign hasn't yet put out its fundraising figures for August. But in the five-week period that began with Biden's departure from the race and ended the Sunday following the Democratic National Convention, Harris' campaign said it raised $540 million.

On Tuesday, Harris’ campaign said it was sending nearly $25 million in an effort to boost Democrats’ efforts in down-ballot races, a figure the campaign said was the largest ever in a presidential cycle.

Trump's campaign has experienced its own boons in fundraising. In July, Trump's campaign and its related affiliates said that they had raised $138.7 million — less than what Harris took in during her White House bid's opening week.

Reporting $327 million on hand at the start of August, Trump advisers said the campaign ended the month with $295 million cash on hand.

“With Republicans united and a growing number of Independents and disaffected Democrats crossing partisan lines, the Trump-Vance campaign has momentum for the final stretch of the race," senior Trump campaign adviser Brian Hughes said in a statement. "These fundraising numbers from August are a reflection of that movement and will propel President Trump’s America First movement back to the White House so we can undo the terrible failures of Harris and Biden.”

