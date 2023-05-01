X

Donald Trump travels to Scotland to open golf course

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
53 minutes ago
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has traveled to Scotland to open a new golf course at his resort near Aberdeen

LONDON (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to Scotland on Monday to open a new golf course at his resort near Aberdeen.

Trump and his son Eric were greeted by two pipers, a red carpet and a 10-vehicle motorcade as they stepped off his private jet with an American flag painted on the tailfin.

“It’s great to be home — this was the home of my mother,” Trump said before getting into one of his cars.

Trump’s mother, Mary, was born on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides before emigrating to the United States.

Trump, who has announced that he will seek the presidency again next year, will head to his golf course in Doonbeg on Ireland’s west coast when he leaves Scotland.

“Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and spectacular second course in Aberdeen,’’ Trump said on his Truth Social platform. “Very exciting despite the fact that it is ‘make America great again’ that is on my mind, in fact, America will be greater than ever before.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 rescued, multiple hospitalized after fire at Chamblee family’s home1h ago

Georgia income tax rebates start going out for a second year in a row
31m ago

Gwinnett sex education discussion reveals opinions but no solutions
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Restless Republican bench positions for 2024, 2026
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Restless Republican bench positions for 2024, 2026
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Mercer names scholars in program to train rural pediatricians
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump lawyer seeks mistrial in rape case, citing judge bias
13m ago
Met’s sumptuous Lagerfeld show focuses on works, not words
16m ago
Feds: Hospitals that denied emergency abortion broke the law
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres

DeKalb County’s 2023 high school graduation schedule
2h ago
What Falcons’ NFC South rivals did in 2023 NFL draft
2h ago
Mercer names scholars in program to train rural pediatricians
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top