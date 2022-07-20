Funeral held for Ivana Trump; former president in attendance

Trump's family announced Thursday that the 73-year-old had died at her Manhattan home. Authorities said the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause.

Ivana and Donald Trump met in the 1970s and were married from 1977 to 1992. In the 1980s, they were a power couple, and she became well known in her own right, instantly recognizable with her blond hair in an updo and her glamorous look.

Ivana Trump also took part in her husband's businesses, managing one of his Atlantic City casinos and picking out some of the design elements in New York City's Trump Tower.

Their very public divorce was ugly, but in recent years they were friendly. Ivana Trump was an enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and said they spoke on a regular basis.

___

Associated Press writer Jennifer Peltz contributed.

Donald Trump Jr. arrives for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

From right, Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrive for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FILE - Ivana Trump arrives for the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, in Cap d'Antibes, southern France, Thursday, May 20, 2010. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

FILE - Ivana Trump arrives for the opening of the 17th annual Life Ball in front of Vienna's city hall, in this May 16, 2009. (AP Photo/Lilli Strauss, File)

Pallbearers carry the casket of Ivana Trump into St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Tiffany Trump, right, arrives with Michael Boulos for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Fashion designer Dennis Basso, second from left, arrives for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Charles Kushner arrives for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Jeanine Pirro, co-host of Fox News show "The Five," arrives for the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July, 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)