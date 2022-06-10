Don Perkins, 6-time Pro Bowl RB with Cowboys, dies at 84

The NFL team and the University of New Mexico, where Perkins was a standout player before his professional career, said Perkins died Thursday. No cause of death was revealed.

Perkins rushed for 6,217 yards in 107 games with the Cowboys from 1961-68, and is fourth on the team's career list behind two Pro Football Hall of Famers — NFL career rusher leader Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett — and their current running back, Ezekiel Elliott. Perkins' 42 rushing touchdowns rank fifth in team history.