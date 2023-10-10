Dominican Republic to reopen its border to essential trade but not Haitians

The Dominican Republic government says it will temporarily allow the trade of essential Dominican products, including food and medications, on the border with Haiti

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
2 hours ago
X

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The Dominican Republic government said Monday it will temporarily allow trade of essential products, including food and medications, on its border with Haiti. But it said it will maintain a ban on the entry of Haitian citizens amid a dispute over the construction of a canal targeting a river that runs through both countries.

The measure will come into force on Wednesday starting at 8:00 a.m. in four border provinces in an effort to facilitate the trade of products aimed especially at children, the government said in a statement.

The announcement comes weeks after the Dominican Republic announced the closure of all land, air and sea borders with Haiti in a dispute about construction of a canal on Haitian soil that would divert waters from the Massacre River in order to alleviate a drought that affects the Haitian Maribaroux plain.

This generated a diplomatic crisis between both countries that share the Caribbean island of Hispaniola.

The Dominican government also said it will reinforce the country's military presence on the border to make access to its territory more difficult for gang members who could flee Haiti as a multinational force arrives in the troubled Caribbean nation after approval by the UN Security Council.

“We will indefinitely maintain the closure of the border to immigration to prevent the transit of people from Haitian territory,” the government said, adding it will also indefinitely extend the suspension of visas to Haitian citizens.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES: Braves vs. Phillies in NLDS Game 1

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Family of church deacon Tased by Atlanta officer meets with Fulton DA
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DuPont lawyer: Release of Rome PFAS deal could imperil other settlements
12m ago

Credit: Family Photo

Suspect charged 2 months after 77-year-old’s killing in his Ellenwood home
3h ago

Credit: Family Photo

Suspect charged 2 months after 77-year-old’s killing in his Ellenwood home
3h ago

‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

'Frasier' returns to TV but you don't need to be a superfan of the original to laugh at...
6m ago
Sunrise gatherings, dances and speeches mark celebration of culture on Indigenous Peoples...
9m ago
As Republicans split over who will be House speaker, McCarthy positions himself as a de...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Braves vs. Phillies: What time, how to watch
Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is this Tuesday, Oct. 10
Ambassador Ruth Davis lost a keepsake, then a Redditor came to the rescue
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top