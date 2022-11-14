ajc logo
X

Dominican drug lord pleads guilty in US federal court

National & World News
50 minutes ago
A powerful drug lord from the Dominican Republic known as “The Abuser” has pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in U.S. federal court

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A powerful drug lord from the Dominican Republic known as “The Abuser” pled guilty to drug trafficking charges in U.S. federal court, authorities said Monday.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Puerto Rico said César Emilio Peralta Adamez was accused of importing cocaine into the United States for a decade.

Authorities said he led a Dominican-based drug-trafficking organization that imported tons of drugs from Colombia and Venezuela to Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland.

Peralta’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.

Authorities said they seized four of his properties in the Dominican Republic, including one called “Al Panino.”

Peralta was indicted by a U.S. federal grand jury in 2018, arrested in Colombia in 2019 and extradited to Puerto Rico in 2021.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in May 2023.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Republican Rep. Jon Burns picked as speaker of the Georgia House3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Bradley’s Buzz: Whom should Georgia Tech hire? Beats me
5h ago

Credit: Steve Helber

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players
13m ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Zach Pyron out for season with broken clavicle
4h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Zach Pyron out for season with broken clavicle
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Kickoff, TV set for Georgia-Georgia Tech
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Fed Vice Chair Brainard is 'reassured' by inflation report
8m ago
Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but try to ‘manage’ differences
12m ago
Coach: Slain Virginia football players 'were all good kids'
12m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Ga. holidays
Another term in hand, Brian Kemp solidifies political network
9h ago
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
8h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top