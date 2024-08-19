Nation & World News

Dolphins' Tagovailoa says McDaniel built him up after Flores tore him down as young NFL quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa left no doubt he likes playing for Mike McDaniel a lot more than he did Brian Flores
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stands on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stands on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
1 hour ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa left no doubt he likes playing for Mike McDaniel a lot more than he did Brian Flores.

Fresh off signing a four-year contract extension last month, Tagovailoa said he appreciates McDaniel's positive coaching style after dealing with Flores' negativity during his first two seasons in the NFL.

"To put it in simplest terms, if you woke up every morning and I told you you suck at what you did, that you don't belong doing what you do, that you shouldn't be here, that this guy should be here, that you haven't earned this right. ... And then you have somebody else come in and tell you, 'Dude, you are the best fit for us, you are accurate, you are the best.' How would it make you feel listening to one or the other?" Tagovailoa said in an interview that aired Monday on "The Dan LeBatard Show".

Tagovailoa said the criticism beat him down to the point that he began to believe it. He was the No. 5 overall draft pick in 2020 and won the starting job, but he was pulled twice in the fourth quarter of games for Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The following season Tagovailoa's future with the Dolphins was in doubt amid speculation they were seeking a trade for Deshaun Watson.

“I don’t care who you are. You can be the president of the United States. You have a terrible person that’s telling you things that you don’t want to hear or that you probably shouldn't ever hear, you're going to start to believe that about yourself. And so that’s sort of like what ended up happening," Tagovailoa said.

The Dolphins fired Flores and replaced him with McDaniel for the 2022 season. Tagovailoa said it has taken two years to train the negative thoughts out of his head. With McDaniel devising schemes to suit Tagovailoa’s skills, the Dolphins averaged an NFL-leading 401 yards per game last season. Tagovailoa threw for 29 touchdowns and a league-best 4,624 yards.

Asked about Tagovailoa's comments Monday, McDaniel said, "I am not spending much time patting myself on the back for much. I think there's a lot of players that have grown since I've been here. And that growth is all that I care about."

Flores, now the Minnesota Vikings' defensive coordinator, is scheduled to meet with reporters Tuesday.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said he wouldn't comment on a matter involving another team.

“I can just tell you, I know the players ‘Flo’ works with, he’s got great relationships here. He really has,” O'Connell said. “I know you guys have heard a lot of them talk about how much they enjoy playing for him and how much I enjoy working with him every day, and that’s all I can really comment on.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks during a news conference after a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches his players prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Aug. 26, 2023, in Minneapolis. Flores still has a pit in his stomach when he thinks about the Khyree Jackson and the car crash that took the rookie cornerbacks' life earlier this month. The Vikings defensive coordinator was not only enamored by Jackson's potential but by the unconventional path he took to the NFL. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches as his team works through a play during NFL football training camp Saturday, July 27, 2024 in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons linebacker DeAngelo Malone comfortable back outside
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Donavan Mutin looking for more action against Ravens
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Buffalo Bills starting linebacker Matt Milano out indefinitely with torn left bicep
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ rookie class getting plenty of action already in camp
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Trial opens against 3 Detroit-area guards charged with man's death at mall 10 years ago6m ago
Trump is visiting battleground states this week as he struggles to adjust to Harris as...7m ago
Vardy scores on Premier League return as Leicester holds Tottenham to 1-1 draw8m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA owes Atlanta expansion program $70 million
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog