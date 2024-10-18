Dolphins RB De'Von Achane clears concussion protocol and hopes to play vs. Colts

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins running back De'Von Achane said he cleared concussion protocol Friday and is hoping to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Achane was concussed in the first quarter of Miam's Week 5 matchup against New England after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jaylinn Hawkins. The second-year running back said he has not experienced any symptoms since a couple of days after the hit.

“I’ve been feeling good, feeling great, feeling back to normal,” Achane said.