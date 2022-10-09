Dolphins QB Bridgewater leaves with injuries vs. Jets

That came four days after Tagovailoa took a hit from Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano, which caused him to slam to the ground. He appeared disoriented afterward and stumbled as he tried to get to his feet.

Tagovailoa was immediately taken to the locker room, went through the NFL’s concussion protocol — and cleared of any head injury. He started the third quarter, drawing wide-spread criticism as to why he was allowed to return.

On Saturday, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to make changes to the league’s concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the procedures after the back injury Tagovailoa suffered. The league and players’ union said in a joint statement that while the Dolphins followed protocol after the injury, the outcome of the Tagovailoa case “was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted.”

As a result, language addressing abnormality of balance/stability was added to the league’s protocol list of symptoms that would keep a player from returning to the game.

___

AP Sports Writer Alanis Thames contributed to this report.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL