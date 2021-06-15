Dolphins open minicamp amid Xavien Howard contract questions

“I think it’s pretty clear that this is a contract situation,” Flores said.

It also may be a complicated one.

Howard is due to make about $12 million in base salary this season, the second year of a five-year, $75 million extension that could run through 2024. Howard already having gotten one extension from Miami makes his case a bit different than some other contract issues that the Dolphins have addressed of late, including the $39 million, three-year extension linebacker Jerome Baker got over the weekend.

Flores said this being a renegotiation of an extension is part of what makes this unique.

“We love X,” Flores said. “Let me just go ahead and say that right now so you guys can make sure you write that. We love him. He’s very productive. He’s a team player. He’s an important player on this team. But again, unique situation. We want to keep him here.”

