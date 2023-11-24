Dolphins' newlywed Tyreek Hill scores against Jets and gives TD ball to his wife in the stands

Hill’s touchdown catch was his 10th of the season, making him the first Dolphins player since Mike Wallace in 2014 to have double-digit TD receptions.

It turned out that wasn't the only highlight for the Dolphins in the first half.

After D.J. Reed intercepted Tagovailoa — who earlier had an INT returned for a touchdown by Brandin Echols — to give the Jets the ball at their 49 with 2 seconds left, New York opted for a Hail Mary try.

And it backfired. Badly.

Tim Boyle’s throw to the end zone was picked off by Jevon Holland, who took off down the field and then weaved his way past some would-be Jets tackles — including by Boyle — and took it in untouched for a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown to end the first half and put the Dolphins up 17-6.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl