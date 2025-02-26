Nation & World News
Dolphins and Vikings finish 1-2 in NFLPA report cards for the second straight year

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
16 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are the top-ranked team, followed by the Minnesota Vikings, for the second consecutive season in the NFL Players Association report card.

The Atlanta Falcons, Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers rounded out the top five in the third annual NLPA report card released Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals were the bottom five.

JC Tretter, the NFLPA’s chief strategy officer, said 1,695 players responded to the survey, an average of 52 players per team and 77% of the union’s membership. The report cards were compiled between Aug. 26 and Nov. 20.

NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell pointed out the purpose of the report cards is not to be a “shame campaign” but “how do we improve working conditions for our guys.”

Tretter said most teams improved in a positive direction.

The Washington Commanders made a huge jump, going from 32nd twice to No. 11.

“That really shows the point of the project,” Tretter said, highlighting owner Josh Harris’ efforts to improve staffing and culture.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn was ranked No. 1 by players.

The Falcons leaped from 25th to third and the Chargers went from 30th to fifth.

The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles fell to 22nd from fourth last year.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

