Dolphins All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey gets 3-year extension worth $24.1 million per year, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that All-Pro Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have agreed on a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension
Credit: AP

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey watches from the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By ALANIS THAMES – Associated Press
1 hour ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — All-Pro Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have agreed on a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the agreement.

NFL Network first reported the deal that will pay Ramsey $24.1 million per year and make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, reached just days after the Denver Broncos signed Patrick Surtain II to a four-year contract extension.

The $24 million-per-year average on Surtain's deal vaulted him past Tampa Bay safety Antoine Winfield Jr. ($21.025 million) and Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander ($21 million) as the highest-paid defensive back in the NFL. Ramsey's per-year average makes him the league's highest-paid defensive back for the second time in his career.

The Dolphins acquired Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams last offseason. He suffered a knee injury early in his first training camp in Miami and missed the first part of the 2023 season after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He returned to have three interceptions and 22 tackles in his first season with the Dolphins.

Ramsey was listed with a hamstring injury this week, which held him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday. The Dolphins open the season at home against Jacksonville on Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

