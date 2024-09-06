Dolphins All-Pro CB Jalen Ramsey gets 3-year extension worth $24.1 million per year, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — All-Pro Jalen Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have agreed on a three-year, $72.3 million contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the agreement.

NFL Network first reported the deal that will pay Ramsey $24.1 million per year and make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, reached just days after the Denver Broncos signed Patrick Surtain II to a four-year contract extension.