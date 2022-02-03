Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Dolly Parton to host Academy of Country Music Awards

FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Wade Payne

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Parton is among this year’s first time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Wade Payne

Credit: Wade Payne

National & World News
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Country music icon Dolly Parton will host this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, bringing her star power to the show’s new streaming home on Prime Video

Country music icon Dolly Parton will be hosting this year's Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, bringing her star power to the show's new streaming home on Prime Video.

Parton, along with soon to be announced co-hosts, will emcee the new format for the awards show, which will be live streamed March 7 without commercials from Allegiant Stadium.

"Watch for us because we’re going to have some fun,” Parton said in a press release on Thursday.

Parton is a 13-time ACM Award winner, including for the coveted entertainer of the year prize. She has hosted the award show in the past.

Six decades into her career, Parton is showing no signs of slowing down. She is releasing a new book "Run, Rose, Run" with author James Patterson and an accompanying album on March 4 and was announced as a first-time nominee for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this week.

“There is no one better than Dolly to represent the ACM Awards brand and country music on a global scale as we move to streaming and show the world that ‘this is how we country’ by delivering one of the most exhilarating and innovative shows in our history to audiences worldwide," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music, in a statement.

Nominees will be announced next week.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Meta, formerly Facebook, faces historic drop as stock tanks
4m ago
Europe's central bank worried about inflation but holds off
6m ago
ESPN to have all-woman crew for Warriors-Jazz game
6m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top