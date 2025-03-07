Dolly Parton releases sweeping ballad in tribute to her late husband, Carl Dean

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton has released a breathtaking new ballad in tribute to her late husband, Carl Dean.

Dean, who was Parton's devoted husband of nearly 60 years, died Monday. He avoided the spotlight and inspired her timeless hit "Jolene." He was 82.

“I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song," Parton wrote on Instagram Friday morning. "He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him.”