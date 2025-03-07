Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Dolly Parton releases sweeping ballad in tribute to her late husband, Carl Dean

Dolly Parton has released a breathtaking new ballad in tribute to her late husband Carl Dean
FILE - Dolly Parton poses at the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony in New York, on Oct. 13, 2022. Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, died Monday, March 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn., at age 82. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Dolly Parton poses at the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony in New York, on Oct. 13, 2022. Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, died Monday, March 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn., at age 82. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki, File)
By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Dolly Parton has released a breathtaking new ballad in tribute to her late husband, Carl Dean.

Dean, who was Parton's devoted husband of nearly 60 years, died Monday. He avoided the spotlight and inspired her timeless hit "Jolene." He was 82.

“I fell in love with Carl Dean when I was 18 years old. We have spent 60 precious and meaningful years together. Like all great love stories, they never end. They live on in memory and song," Parton wrote on Instagram Friday morning. "He will always be the star of my life story, and I dedicate this song to him.”

The song, titled “If You Hadn't Been There,” enters the pantheon of great, big-hearted Parton ballads. “If you hadn’t been there/Well, who would I be?” she sings. “You always see the best in me/You’re loving arms have cradled me.” The music swells and on the chorus, she's joined by a choir, her voice soaring.

At the end, she retreats back to a whisper for the song's titular line: “I wouldn't be here/If you hadn't been there.”

Parton met Dean outside the Wishy Washy Laundromat the day she moved to Nashville at age 18. They married two years later, on Memorial Day in 1966. Dean also inspired one of Parton's best-known songs, “Jolene,” after a flirty bank teller seemed to take innocent interest in her husband.

Parton and Dean kept strict privacy around their relationship for decades, Parton telling The Associated Press in 1984: “A lot of people say there’s no Carl Dean, that he’s just somebody I made up to keep other people off me.”

FILE - Dolly Parton performs during an event celebrating the Kansas statewide expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Overland Park, Kan. Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, died Monday, March 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn., at age 82. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Dolly Parton performs during an event celebrating the Kansas statewide expansion of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Overland Park, Kan. Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, died Monday, March 3, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn., at age 82. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Credit: AP

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years who inspired 'Jolene,' dies at 82

Joey Molland, a guitarist with 1970s Welsh pop-rock band Badfinger, dies at 77

Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone dies in car crash

The Latest

FILE - Stephen A. Smith sits courtside during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors in New York, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie, File)

Credit: AP

Smith, ESPN agree to 5-year extension. The deal is worth at least $100 million, AP source says

6m ago

San Carlos Apache teenager's death reverberates throughout Indian Country

6m ago

Homeland Security ends collective bargaining agreement with TSA staffers, an attack on worker rights

7m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.