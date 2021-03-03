Dolly Parton on her 50th Grammy nod: 'It's always special'

Among her wins, Parton picked up two Grammys for the massive hit "9 to 5" and another for "Trio," her first first collaborative album with Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt. An updated version of "Jolene" won Parton and a cappella group Pentatonix a trophy. At the 1983 show, the legend scored a nomination for a re-recording of "I Will Always Love You," which she wrote and originally released in 1974, and a collaborative performance of the song with Vince Gill earned a nomination at the 1996 show — two years after Whitney Houston's famous rendition of the song won two Grammys, including record of the year.

The 2021 Grammys will air on March 14. Parton said this year's nomination for “There Was Jesus” is extra-special because it is a deep track that sits close to her heart.

“That particular song ... was more rewarding to me than winning an award," she said. “I felt very blessed to be a part of such a wonderful song."

“But of course, since I grew up in the church and I’m a person of faith, a song like that would mean more to me than a lot of the others, I have to admit."

In addition to the Grammys, Parton's busy year includes turning 75 and getting her coronavirus vaccine, months after she donated $1 million to Nashville's Vanderbilt University Medical Center for coronavirus research.

FILE - Dolly Parton performs on the main Pyramid stage at Glastonbury music festival, England on June 29, 2014. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on July 31, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)