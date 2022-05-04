Dolly Parton, Eminem, Richie get into Rock Hall of Fame

The honorees — voted on by more than 1,000 artists, historians and music industry professionals — “each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock ’n’ roll,” said John Sykes, the chairman of the Rock Hall, in a statement Wednesday.

Parton had gone on social media to "respectfully bow out" of the process, saying she did not want to take votes away from the remaining nominees and had not "earned that right." The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation responded by saying ballots had already been sent and it was up to the voters to decide if Parton was elected. Parton later said she would accept an induction.