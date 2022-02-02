Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie among Rock Hall nominees

Dolly Parton, Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran and A Tribe Called Quest are among this year's first-time nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Cleveland-based institution announced 17 artists and groups being considered for Rock Hall induction, including Rage Against the Machine, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Judas Priest and Beck.