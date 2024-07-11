Dollar General agrees to pay $12 million fine to settle alleged workplace safety violations

NEW YORK (AP) — Dollar General has agreed to pay a $12 million fine and improve conditions at its thousands of retail stores nationwide to make them safer for workers, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

The discount retailer and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration reached the settlement to resolve alleged violations that included unsafe storage, blocked emergency exits and fire extinguishers, and inaccessible electrical panels.

If inspectors find similar problems in the future, Dollar General may be fined $100,000 a day for any that are not resolved within 48 hours, the agreement states.