Dole's last Kansas journey honors service, political career

A joint services military bearer team moves the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., after arriving at the airport in Salina, Kan., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Credit: Charlie Riedel

By JOHN HANNA, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Bob Dole has returned to Kansas for memorials in his hometown and at the Statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Dole made a final journey back to the prairie state that shaped him for memorials in his western Kansas hometown and at the Statehouse to honor the military service that left him severely wounded and the distinguished political career that followed his recovery.

Honors Saturday for the late former U.S. Senate majority leader and presidential candidate will begin with a public viewing of his casket and a memorial service at a Roman Catholic church in Russell, the small town some 240 miles (386 kilometers) west of Kansas City where he grew up during the Great Depression. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98 after serving nearly 36 years in Congress and running as the GOP nominee for president in 1996.

Another memorial was to follow Saturday afternoon in the state capital of Topeka, where Dole briefly served in the Kansas House in the 1950s. The list of speakers was bipartisan, including Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas' two Republican U.S. senators, Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran.

Dole was honored Friday during a service at Washington National Cathedral as a senator who could practice bare-knuckle partisan politics without losing civility and as a patriot whose grit overcame serious wounds from combat in World War II in Italy in 1945. He was known for a caustic wit that he sometimes turned on himself.

“God, what courage Bob Dole had,” President Joe Biden said during Friday's service in Washington National Cathedral. The Democratic president served with Dole in the Senate for more than 20 years and had a 50-year friendship with him.

Another tribute followed at the World War II Memorial in Washington — a monument to Dole's generation that he worked to get built. Among the speakers was actor Tom Hanks.

Dole will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, but his casket was flown to Salina, Kansas, then transported 70 miles (113 kilometers) west to his boyhood hometown, which now has about 4,400 residents.

Oil production allowed Russell to boom when Dole was growing up, even during the Great Depression, with the first local well drilled in 1923, the year he was born. In accepting his 1996 presidential nomination, Dole recalled a town surrounded by wheat and oil wells where “no one grows up without an intimate knowledge of distance.”

“And the first thing you learn on the prairie is the relative size of a man compared to the lay of the land,” he said.

Also contributing were Will Weissert and Colleen Long in Washington, and Charlie Riedel in Salina, Kan.

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Elizabeth Dole is helped down the boarding stairs after the plane carrying her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., arrived at the airport in Salina, Kan., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Elizabeth Dole is helped down the boarding stairs after the plane carrying her husband, former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., arrived at the airport in Salina, Kan., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A joint services military bearer team moves the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., after arriving at the airport, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Salina, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A joint services military bearer team moves the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., after arriving at the airport, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Salina, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

FILE - Presidential hopeful Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., speaks to supporter's in LeMars, Iowa., Feb. 10, 1996. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)

FILE - Presidential hopeful Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., speaks to supporter's in LeMars, Iowa., Feb. 10, 1996. Bob Dole, who overcame disabling war wounds to become a sharp-tongued Senate leader from Kansas, a Republican presidential candidate and then a symbol and celebrant of his dwindling generation of World War II veterans, has died. He was 98. His wife, Elizabeth Dole, posted the announcement Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, on Twitter. (AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)

The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is loaded into a hearse after arriving at the airport in Salina, Kan. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is loaded into a hearse after arriving at the airport in Salina, Kan. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Members of a joint services military bearer team wait for a plane carrying the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., to arriving at the airport in Salina, Kan., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Members of a joint services military bearer team wait for a plane carrying the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., to arriving at the airport in Salina, Kan., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Members of a joint services military bearer team walk past a hearse as they wait for a plane carrying the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., to arriving at the airport in Salina, Kan., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Members of a joint services military bearer team walk past a hearse as they wait for a plane carrying the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., to arriving at the airport in Salina, Kan., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Members of a joint services military bearer team walk past a hearse as they wait for a plane carrying the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., to arriving at the airport in Salina, Kan., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Members of a joint services military bearer team walk past a hearse as they wait for a plane carrying the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., to arriving at the airport in Salina, Kan., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A plane carrying the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., taxies in the distance to a waiting hearse after landing at the airport in Salina, Kan., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A plane carrying the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., taxies in the distance to a waiting hearse after landing at the airport in Salina, Kan., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A joint services military bearer team moves and airport workers wait on the tarmac for a plane carrying the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., to arriving at the airport in Salina, Kan., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A joint services military bearer team moves and airport workers wait on the tarmac for a plane carrying the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., to arriving at the airport in Salina, Kan., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A plane carrying the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is seen on approach beyond military aircraft as it lands, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Salina, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A plane carrying the casket of former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., is seen on approach beyond military aircraft as it lands, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Salina, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

