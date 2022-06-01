BreakingNews
Georgia officials announce first suspected case of monkeypox
Doja Cat, Drake, Ari Lennox lead BET Awards nominations

Doja Cat appears at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, from left, Drake appears at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, and Ari Lennox appears at the 2021 Soul Train Awards in New York on Nov. 20, 2021. Doja Cat scored six nominations for the BET Awards. Drake and Lennox are the second-most nominated acts, scoring four nods each. The BET Awards will be held on June 26 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo)

Doja Cat appears at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, from left, Drake appears at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, 2019, and Ari Lennox appears at the 2021 Soul Train Awards in New York on Nov. 20, 2021. Doja Cat scored six nominations for the BET Awards. Drake and Lennox are the second-most nominated acts, scoring four nods each. The BET Awards will be held on June 26 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo)

National & World News
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press
1 hour ago
Doja Cat could make the BET Awards her world later this month

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Doja Cat could make the BET Awards her world later this month.

The chart-topping performer scored six nominations at the show airing live on June 26 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Doja Cat is up for best female R&B-pop artist, best female hip-hop artist, album of the year for her No. 1 hit “Planet Her” and BET Her for “Woman.” Her “Kiss Me More” with SZA is nominated for video of the year and best collaboration.

Drake and Ari Lennox are the second-most nominated acts, scoring four nods each. Three nominations went to several others including Baby Keem, Silk Sonic, Chloe Bailey, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and Tems.

Actor Taraji P. Henson ("Empire'') will host the BET Awards for a second consecutive year.

The winners in the 19 categories, including film and sports awards, will be selected by BET’s Voting Academy, comprised of entertainment professionals and fans.

Drake will battle Kendrick Lamar, Future, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Ye and Lil Baby for best male hip-hop artist. Doja Cat will face off against Cardi B, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Saweetie for best female hip-hop artist.

WNBA star Brittney Griner, whose pre-trial detention in Russia was recently extended by a one month, is nominated for sportswoman of the year. The two-time Olympic gold medalist — who plays for the Phoenix Mercury — was detained at a Moscow airport in February after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage. She faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Griner is nominated in the same category as Candace Parker, Naomi Osaka, Serena Williams, Sha’Carri Richardson and Simone Biles.

FILE - Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 24, 2022. Doja Cat scored six nominations for the BET Awards. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Amy Harris

Credit: Amy Harris

FILE - Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 24, 2022. Doja Cat scored six nominations for the BET Awards. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Amy Harris

FILE - Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on April 24, 2022. Doja Cat scored six nominations for the BET Awards. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Amy Harris

Credit: Amy Harris

FILE - Host Taraji P. Henson speaks at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Henson will again host the BET Awards on June 26 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

FILE - Host Taraji P. Henson speaks at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Henson will again host the BET Awards on June 26 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

FILE - Host Taraji P. Henson speaks at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 27, 2021. Henson will again host the BET Awards on June 26 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

