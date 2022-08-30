Doggone inflation takes a bite out of Chewy's 2Q sales

Singh said that even as consumers pull back in some areas, Chewy outperformed broader industry trends in essentials like food and healthcare.

Chewy reported second-quarter net income of $22.3 million, or 5 cents a share, in the quarter that ended July 31 after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The online pet store posted revenue of $2.43 billion, a 13% increase from the year-ago period. However, the results came in below Wall Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Chewy said it expects revenue in the range of $2.44 billion to $2.46 billion. Analysts were expecting $2.57 billion, according to FactSet.

The company said it expects full-year revenue in the range of $9.9 billion to $10 billion. That's also below estimates for $10.25 billion, according to FactSet.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHWY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHWY