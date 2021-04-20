Dogecoin has its day, as cryptocurrency fans push it up

Fans of the cryptocurrency are touting April 20, long an unofficial holiday for marijuana devotees, as “Doge Day” and imploring each other to get its value up to $1. That may not sound like much, particularly when compared against the $50,000 or $60,000 that a bitcoin is worth, depending on the day. But it would be an astonishing ascent from the roughly half of a cent that a Dogecoin was fetching at the start of the year.

Dogecoin, which is pronounced dohj-coin, has already leaped to roughly 39 cents, up more than 8,000% for 2021 so far. That towers over the roughly 11% return for the U.S. stock market, which itself is getting criticism for rising too high. Collectively, dogecoins have a total market value of roughly $50 billion, according to CoinDesk. That puts it on par with Dow Inc. or Kimberly-Clark, which makes Kleenex and Huggies.