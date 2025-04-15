Nation & World News
DOGE associate is made acting head of foreign assistance at the State Department, a US official says

The Trump administration has expanded the power of adviser Elon Musk’s government-cutting team over the State Department
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio during a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Friday, April 4, 2025. (Nicolas Tucat, Pool Photo via AP)

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER and MATTHEW LEE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has expanded the power of adviser Elon Musk's government-cutting team over the State Department, making a Musk lieutenant acting head of all foreign assistance there.

A senior U.S. official confirmed the new job for Jeremy Lewin, an associate of the Department of Government Efficiency earlier appointed to help finish dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development. The official was not authorized to speak publicly on a personnel matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The move comes as President Donald Trump's administration is pushing to greatly reduce what in 2024 was $52 billion in humanitarian, health and development programs overseas by the State Department and USAID. Lewin's appointment gives Musk's team, which has worked with the Republican administration to make deep cuts to government programs and services, one of its highest formal roles in the federal government.

Lewin's appointment follows the departure of a Trump political appointee, Pete Marocco, as the administration's head of foreign assistance. State officials credited Marocco with helping oversee the elimination of staff, programs and funding at USAID. Marocco in the role reportedly clashed with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and others in the administration and Congress.

President Donald Trump, seated from right, UFC CEO Dana White and standing from right, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attend a mixed martial arts fight at UFC 314, Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FILE - The seal of the State Department is seen at the Washington Passport Agency, July 12, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

This photograph released by the U.S. Navy shows a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter hovering over the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier while operating in the Middle East on April 12, 2025. (Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Jordan/U.S. Navy via AP)

Credit: AP

Protestors demonstrate against the war in Gaza and the detention of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil at Emory University in Atlanta on March 20, 2025. The 30-year-old legal U.S. resident was detained by federal immigration agents in March. An Atlanta-based law firm has filed a lawsuit against the federal government arguing it illegally terminated the immigration records of five international students and two alumni from Georgia colleges, including one from Emory University. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

