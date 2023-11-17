BreakingNews
BREAKING: Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. wins National League MVP Award

Dog who survived 72 days in mountains after owner's death is regaining weight, back on hiking trails

A dog who survived more than 10 weeks by her owner who died of hypothermia while hiking in the Colorado mountains has regained weight and is back on the trails

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By AMY BETH HANSON – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

A faithful dog who survived after spending more than 10 weeks by her owner who died of hypothermia while hiking in the Colorado mountains has regained most of the weight she lost during her ordeal and is back on the trails, the family said Thursday.

Rich Moore, 71, of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, set out with his Jack Russell terrier named Finney to climb Blackhead Peak on Aug. 19, but didn't return home. A dayslong search between the peak and his vehicle was unsuccessful.

A hunter found his body and a very protective Finney in the San Juan Mountains of southwestern Colorado on Oct. 30. Finney had lost about half her body weight and her ribs were visible, officials have said.

Less than three weeks later, “Finney is doing well,” Moore's wife, Dana Holby, told The Associated Press on Thursday. “She has gained almost all of her weight back and her strength is almost where it was. She is the miracle dog.”

She does have an injury on her snout that might leave a scar, Holby said.

“She is now 3, very clingy and will not let me out of her sight,” Holby said. “Her ravenous appetite has calmed down, but at first she could not get enough to eat and wanted food at all times of the day and night.”

Finney's survival story has made her famous on the hiking trails around Pagosa Springs, Holby said.

“People say, ‘Is that Finney?’” to which Holby responds with an enthusiastic,“Yes!”

“She is such a comfort to me and a great companion on hikes,” covering 4 to 5 miles (6.5 to 8 kilometers) a day, Holby said.

“I know that she was with Rich to the very end and somehow that should be a comfort. I don't know how she did it, but she was there when he needed her,” Holby said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Zachary Hansen

Metro Atlanta Chamber to young talent: This is ‘Where You Belong’5h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

BREAKING
Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. wins National League MVP Award
21m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Mother, 7-month-old boy recovering following shooting at DeKalb home
1h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

NEW REACTION
Atlanta will host 2025 MLB All-Star game
5h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

NEW REACTION
Atlanta will host 2025 MLB All-Star game
5h ago

Credit: AP

Judge orders protection of some evidence in Trump election case
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Shohei Ohtani, baseball's 2-way star, becomes first 2-time unanimous MVP
11m ago
Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. unanimous NL Most Valuable Player after 41-homer, 73-steal...
14m ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
15m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Holiday Tree Lightings, Georgia Festival...
9h ago
Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Trump trial videos in Georgia
23h ago
Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top