Nation & World News

Dog breeder killed; authorities search for up to 10 Doberman puppies

Authorities are investigating the killing of a Colorado dog breeder and trying to find as many as 10 Doberman puppies missing from his business
1 hour ago

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday were investigating the killing of a Colorado dog breeder and trying to find as many as 10 Doberman puppies missing from his business.

Investigators have not determined a motive for last week's killing of Paul Peavey, 57, but finding the missing puppies could help solve his homicide, the Clear Creek Sheriff's Office said Monday in an update on the investigation posted on Facebook.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday and no missing puppies had been found, sheriff's spokesperson Jenny Fulton said.

Peavey was last heard from on Aug. 19 and his body was found on Saturday by a privately organized search party, the sheriff's office said. It did not say where Peavey's body was found or how he was killed.

Peavey's dog breeding business in the Idaho Springs area, in the mountains about 34 miles (55 kilometers) west of Denver, promised to deliver “quality over quantity” and offered to provide buyers with 7-month-old Doberman puppies that were already trained. His latest litter of puppies was born in mid-July, according to his website, so the missing puppies could be younger than seven months.

The missing puppies have microchips linking them to Peavey's business, the sheriff's office said. Investigators believe they may have been sold on social media sites or elsewhere since Aug. 20 and are encouraging anyone who bought a Doberman puppy from central Colorado in the last week to contact the sheriff's office.

It also asked anyone who bought a puppy from Elite European Dobermans since June to contact the sheriff's office to help determine exactly how many puppies are missing.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Remains found on Michigan property confirmed to be from woman missing since 2021
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

South Carolina sets date for first execution in more than 13 years
Placeholder Image

Credit: Henri Hollis

Man armed with shotgun shot by deputies in Newton County, GBI says
Placeholder Image

Credit: Contributed

11-year-old sentenced in second grader’s construction pit drowning
The Latest
Judge extends temporary order for transgender New Hampshire girl to play soccer, hears...5m ago
Ukraine says F-16s shot down some missiles in latest Russian barrage that killed 55m ago
Cornel West survives Democratic challenge in Wisconsin, will remain on state's...6m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Whiplash in Gwinnett, Cobb as new immigration law takes effect
Two workers killed at Delta maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson37m ago
Few surprises expected as Falcons cut down to 53-man roster Tuesday