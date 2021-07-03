Dodgers visit White House, rally past Nats, 7th win in row

The Nationals lost slugger Kyle Schwarber in the second inning when he grabbed at his hamstring after a single. He hit a franchise-record 16 home runs in June. Schwarber will have an MRI exam on Saturday.

“When you see a guy grab his leg like that, you’ve got to get him out of the game,” manager Dave Martinez said.

“You hope he can come out of it and be OK,” he said.

Dodgers starter Julio Urías (10-3) allowed one earned run in six innings.

Scherzer also allowed just one earned run in six innings and struck out eight, but the Dodgers made him work to do so. He threw 100 pitches and was forced to yield to a banged-up Nationals bullpen to start the seventh with the Nationals leading 3-1.

“To grind him, get him out after six innings I thought was a win in itself.” Roberts said.

Left-handed reliever Sam Clay (0-1) found trouble when he replaced Scherzer. Chris Taylor hit a leadoff double, a dribbler by pinch-hitter Albert Pujols scored him, and Austin Barnes was hit by a pitch.

The Nationals summoned Austin Voth to replace Clay and he allowed four earned runs without retiring a batter.

Betts hit a two-run single for a 4-3 lead, Taylor added a two-run single and A.J. Pollock capped the rally with a two-run homer.

The Dodgers won despite making four errors. Third baseman Turner's wild throw allowed two runs to score second and a sacrifice fly by just-called-up Humberto Arteaga put Washington ahead 3-0 in the second.

The Nationals slid back to .500 after a second consecutive loss to the Dodgers.

“We’ve been kind of down and out in the past,” Martinez said. “We survived. We’ll do it again.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: INF Jordy Mercer (right quad strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to July 1. Arteaga was called up and RHP Steven Fuentes (right shoulder strain) was called up and placed on the 60-day injured list.

UP NEXT

Los Angeles LHP Clayton Kershaw (9-7, 3.25 ERA) opposes Washington RHP Paolo Espino (2-2, 2.02) in game three of the four-game series.

Caption Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber holds his leg while suffering an apparent injury while turning first base on a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Washington. Schwarber left the game. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers players, including Corey Seager, right fielder Mookie Betts, during an event to honor the 2020 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team at the White House, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Austin Barnes, right, scores on a single by Mookie Betts during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Washington. Nationals' Yan Gomes, left, looks on. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws a pitch to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez, left, takes the ball from relief pitcher Austin Voth while going to the bullpen for a reliever against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 2, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez