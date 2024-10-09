Nation & World News

Dodgers turn to Brasier to start NLDS Game 4 vs Padres as they try to stave off elimination

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going with reliever Ryan Brasier as their starter for Game 4 against the San Diego Padres as they try to avoid elimination in their NL Division Series
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryan Brasier throws to a San Diego Padres batter during the eighth inning in Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

By BERNIE WILSON – Associated Press
1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are going with reliever Ryan Brasier as their starter for Game 4 against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday night as they try to avoid elimination in their NL Division Series.

Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that the Dodgers would go with a bullpen game. Brasier was announced as the starter about four hours before first pitch at Petco Park on Wednesday. The right-hander pitched in relief in Games 1 and 2 at Dodger Stadium, earning the win in a 7-5 victory in the series opener.

He was 1-0 with a 3.54 ERA in 29 games in the regular season, including four starts.

The Padres took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series with a 6-5 win Tuesday night highlighted by Fernando Tatis Jr.'s towering two-run homer, his fourth this postseason.

The Padres are turning to right-hander Dylan Cease to start on short rest. Cease started Game 1 on Saturday night and lasted just 3 1/3 innings while allowing five runs and didn't factor in the decision.

Cease allowed Shohei Ohtani's tying three-run homer in the second inning in the slugger's highly anticipated playoff debut for the Dodgers. Ohtani is 2 for 11 with six strikeouts since that home run.

Cease was 14-11 with a 3.74 ERA in the regular season. He threw his first career no-hitter on July 25 in a 3-0 win at Washington. He was obtained in a multiplayer trade with the Chicago White Sox during spring training.

Padres manager Mike Shildt said Yu Darvish would start Game 5 if the Dodgers can extend the series. If the Padres win Wednesday night, Darvish would start Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Sunday.

“We'd love to name Yu the Game 1 starter,” Shildt said.

The Dodgers swept the Padres in the NLDS in the Texas playoff bubble in 2020. The Padres beat the Dodgers 3-1 in the 2022 NLDS.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting a three-run home run off San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease, foreground, during the second inning in Game 1 of baseball's NL Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

