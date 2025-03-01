Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hits HR in 1st spring at-bat following offseason shoulder surgery

Ohtani won his third MVP last year after batting .310 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs and 59 stolen bases, become the first player to have 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in the same season. The two-way star didn't pitch in 2024 — his first with the Dodgers — because of an elbow injury.

Ohtani is expected to return to the mound this season, but manager Dave Roberts has said that probably won't happen until May.

Ohtani was playing on Friday against his former team, the Angels. Ohtani spent the first six seasons of his big league career with the Dodgers' crosstown rivals, winning his first two MVP awards in 2021 and 2023.

Othani signed a $700 million, 10-year deal to join the Dodgers after the 2023 season.

The Dodgers have a short spring training this season as they prepare to play Chicago Cubs in Tokyo on March 18-19, where Ohtani hopes to play as the designated hitter.

