Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has surgery to repair labrum tear in shoulder after World Series injury

Shohei Ohtani had arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to repair a labrum tear in his left shoulder, following an injury the Los Angeles Dodgers star suffered during Game 2 of the World Series on Oct. 26
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, center, reacts after being injured while trying to steal second base against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, center, reacts after being injured while trying to steal second base against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP)
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to repair a labrum tear in his left shoulder, following an injury the Los Angeles Dodgers star suffered during Game 2 of the World Series on Oct. 26.

The Dodgers say the Japanese two-way player is expected to be ready for spring training in February.

Ohtani injured his nonthrowing shoulder while sliding into second base on a stolen base attempt, which resulted in a shoulder dislocation. He returned to play the next three games, helping the Dodgers beat the Yankees in five games to win the championship.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, the team's head physician, in Los Angeles.

Ohtani was just 1 for 11 at the plate with a walk in the World Series following the injury, but his presence was galvanizing for a lineup that had relied on his production all season. The 30-year-old produced one of the best regular seasons in baseball history, becoming the first player to have at least 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in the same season.

He signed a $700 million, 10-year deal with the Dodgers last year.

It remains to be seen if the surgery will affect Ohtani's planned return as a pitcher in 2025. The right-hander had surgery on his throwing elbow last offseason, which kept him off the mound in 2024.

The Dodgers open spring training in early February, a few days before most other teams, because they are scheduled to play in the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 and 19.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani is tagged out by New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres on a steal attempt during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. Ohtani was injured on the play and helped off the field. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani lays on the ground after being injured while trying to steal second base against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning in Game 2 of the baseball World Series, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

