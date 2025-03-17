Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Dodgers star Mookie Betts won't play in 2 regular season games vs. Cubs in Tokyo because of illness

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts will not play in the two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs because of an illness that’s lingered for the past week
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts works out during a spring training baseball practice, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts works out during a spring training baseball practice, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
38 minutes ago

TOKYO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts will not play in the two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs because of an illness that's lingered for the past week.

Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Betts is starting to feel better but has lost nearly 15 pounds and is still trying to get rehydrated and gain strength. Roberts added that the eight-time All-Star might fly back to the United States before the team in an effort to rest and prepare for the domestic opener on March 27.

The Cubs and Dodgers open the Major League Baseball season on Tuesday at the Tokyo Dome. A second game is on Wednesday.

“He's not going to play in these two games,” Roberts said. “When you're dehydrated, that's what opens a person up to soft tissue injuries. We're very mindful of that.”

Roberts said Miguel Rojas will start at shortstop in Betts' place for the two games at the Tokyo Dome.

Betts started suffering from flu-like symptoms at the team's spring training home in Arizona, the day before the team left for Japan. He still made the long plane trip, but hasn’t recovered as quickly as hoped.

Roberts said if the team had known the illness would linger this long, he wouldn't have traveled. Betts tried to go through a workout on Sunday, but became tired quickly.

Betts is making the full-time transition to shortstop this season after playing most of his career in right field and second base. The 2018 AL MVP hit .289 with 19 homers and 75 RBIs last season, helping the Dodgers win the World Series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, left, and shortstop Mookie Betts greet guests during a spring training baseball practice, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts singles during the first inning during a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts walks onto the field before an MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game against the Hanshin Tigers, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

Dodgers' Mookie Betts still struggling with illness, status for opening day in doubt

Dodgers' Betts dealing with illness in Japan, Roberts hopeful he'll be ready for opening day

Not just Ohtani: Tokyo Series will showcase the depth of Japanese talent in Major League Baseball

The Latest

UCLA guard Kiki Rice (1) drives the ball as Southern California guard Malia Samuels (10) works around a screen by Lauren Betts (51) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

March Madness: UCLA, South Carolina, USC, Texas are No. 1 seeds in women's NCAA Tournament

19m ago

March Madness: How to watch the women's NCAA Tournament and what to watch for

38m ago

The Latest: NCAA Tournament brackets have been revealed

59m ago

Featured

Workers, clean up damaged house near Paulding County High School after a storm passed through, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Dallas. National Weather Service teams will be conducting a damage survey in the Paulding County/Dallas area, which sustained “pretty significant” damage from the storms, NWS Senior Meteorologist Dylan Lusk told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday morning. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

LIVE UPDATES

NWS to investigate possible tornado in Paulding after storm damage

Lisa Young Alston, daughter of former Atlanta Mayor Andrew Young, dies at 67

Lisa Young Alston, the daughter of former Atlanta Mayor and United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young, has died. The news comes the same week that Young turned 93.

Chaos and confusion: Georgia universities face hard decisions amid federal cuts

Researchers in the Peach State have watched their grants evaporate. The University of Georgia has had nine grants terminated. Georgia Tech has lost three.