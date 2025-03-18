Nation & World News
Dodgers star Mookie Betts returns to US to recuperate from illness, will miss 2 games in Japan

Shortstop Mookie Betts has returned to Los Angeles to continue recovering from an illness that will cause him to miss the Dodgers’ first two games of the regular season at the Tokyo Dome
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts walks onto the field before an MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game against the Hanshin Tigers, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts walks onto the field before an MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game against the Hanshin Tigers, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
6 hours ago

TOKYO (AP) — Shortstop Mookie Betts has returned to Los Angeles to continue recovering from an illness that will cause him to miss the Dodgers' first two games of the regular season at the Tokyo Dome.

Manager Dave Roberts said on Monday that the eight-time All-Star wouldn't play against the Chicago Cubs because of an unspecified illness that's caused him to lose nearly 15 pounds. The 2018 AL Most Valuable Player is feeling better, but Roberts said Betts needed to return home and recuperate ahead of the team's domestic opener on March 27.

“Mookie flew home early evening, late afternoon yesterday and arrived safely,” Roberts said. “It just made the most sense for him to get back to a regular routine. That's kind of where we're at and we all support it.”

The Cubs and Dodgers open the Major League Baseball season on Tuesday at the Tokyo Dome. A second game is on Wednesday.

Miguel Rojas is in the starting lineup at shortstop for Tuesday's game.

Betts started to feel sick the day before the team left for Japan but the shortstop still made the trip. He went through a workout on Sunday but quickly became tired.

Betts is making the full-time transition to shortstop this season after playing most of his career in right field and second base. The 2018 AL MVP hit .289 with 19 homers and 75 RBIs last season, helping the Dodgers win the World Series.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts, left, tags out Athletics' Luis Urías (17) attempting to steal second base during the second inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, March. 4, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts singles during the first inning during a spring training baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

