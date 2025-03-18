Dodgers' star Freeman scratched from lineup with left rib discomfort before opening day vs. Cubs

TOKYO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched from the starting lineup with left rib discomfort before the season opener against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night at the Tokyo Dome.

Freeman was originally in the lineup, batting third and playing first base. The eight-time All-Star hit .282 with 22 homers and 89 RBIs last season.

The Dodgers shuffled the lineup without Freeman, moving Kike Hernandez to first base and putting Michael Conforto in left field.