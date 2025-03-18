Dodgers' star Freeman scratched from lineup with left rib discomfort before opening day vs. Cubs

TOKYO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched from the starting lineup with left rib discomfort before the season opener against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night at the Tokyo Dome.
Freeman was originally in the lineup, batting third and playing first base. The eight-time All-Star hit .282 with 22 homers and 89 RBIs last season.
The Dodgers shuffled the lineup without Freeman, moving Kike Hernandez to first base and putting Michael Conforto in left field.
The Dodgers and Cubs are playing a two-game series in Japan to open the season. Shortstop Mookie Betts is also out because of an illness.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC
Exclusive: Atlanta superintendent wants to take a ‘back to basics’ approach
Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson wants to develop a "back to basics" approach to education.
How Brian Kemp’s proposed legal overhaul could affect your health care
The AJC answers questions about how Senate Bill 68 would impact health care.
Why this architecture firm has stayed in downtown Atlanta for more than a century
The firm is among the stalwarts of downtown’s corporate ecosystem, which has gone through its ebbs and flows over the past century.