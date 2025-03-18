Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Dodgers' star Freeman scratched from lineup with left rib discomfort before opening day vs. Cubs

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched from the starting lineup with left rib discomfort before the season opener against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night at the Tokyo Dome
Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman stands by the base in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Yomiuri Giants in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers first base Freddie Freeman stands by the base in the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Yomiuri Giants in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By DAVID BRANDT – Associated Press
1 hour ago

TOKYO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was scratched from the starting lineup with left rib discomfort before the season opener against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night at the Tokyo Dome.

Freeman was originally in the lineup, batting third and playing first base. The eight-time All-Star hit .282 with 22 homers and 89 RBIs last season.

The Dodgers shuffled the lineup without Freeman, moving Kike Hernandez to first base and putting Michael Conforto in left field.

The Dodgers and Cubs are playing a two-game series in Japan to open the season. Shortstop Mookie Betts is also out because of an illness.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani (17), of Japan, talks with Freddie Freeman, left, during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Hanshin Tigers' Takumu Nakano, left, slides into first base next to Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman during the fifth inning in an MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts walks onto the field before an MLB Japan Series exhibition baseball game against the Hanshin Tigers, Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Credit: AP

Dodgers' Mookie Betts still struggling with illness, status for opening day in doubt

Dodgers' Betts dealing with illness in Japan, Roberts hopeful he'll be ready for opening day

Dodgers star Mookie Betts won't play in 2 regular season games vs. Cubs in Tokyo because of illness

The Latest

FILE - Ronen Bar, chief of Israel's domestic Shin Bet security agency, attends a ceremony marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and victims of attacks at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl military cemetery, May 13, 2024. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool photo via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Netanyahu’s push to fire Israel's domestic security chief sparks an uproar

8m ago

Fear at isolated Antarctica base as a man is accused of attacking a colleague and making threats

8m ago

Middle East latest: More than 400 killed as Israel launches airstrikes across Gaza

11m ago

Featured

Superintendent Bryan Johnson (right) interacts with 11-year-old student Ronnie Burks during Sylvan Hills Middle School’s first day of class on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AJC file)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Exclusive: Atlanta superintendent wants to take a ‘back to basics’ approach

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson wants to develop a "back to basics" approach to education.

How Brian Kemp’s proposed legal overhaul could affect your health care

The AJC answers questions about how Senate Bill 68 would impact health care.

Why this architecture firm has stayed in downtown Atlanta for more than a century

The firm is among the stalwarts of downtown’s corporate ecosystem, which has gone through its ebbs and flows over the past century.