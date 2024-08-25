Nation & World News

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani throws off a mound for 1st time since elbow surgery last fall

Shohei Ohtani has thrown off a mound for the first time since having elbow surgery last year that has kept the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar from pitching this season
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani works out before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani works out before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani threw off a mound Saturday for the first time since having elbow surgery last year that has kept the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar from pitching this season.

Ohtani has been rehabbing his pitching arm while making history with his bat. He reached 40 home runs with a two-out, grand slam in the ninth inning and 40 stolen bases with a swipe in the fourth inning Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Japanese sensation is the fastest player in major league history to join the 40-40 club as its sixth member. He did so in his 126th game of the season.

Ohtani threw 10 pitches in the bullpen at Dodger Stadium, closely tracked by a horde of media. He had surgery last September after injuring his elbow while with the Los Angeles Angels. Three months later, he joined the Dodgers on a $700 million, 10-year contract.

The team has emphasized that Ohtani won't be pitching at all this season, including in the postseason.

Ohtani has been playing as a designated hitter this season.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani works out before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani works out before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Los Angeles, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Shohei Ohtani is baseball's fastest 40-40 man and has time to become the first member of...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ohtani hits grand slam in 9th inning, becomes fastest player in MLB history to join 40-40...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ohtani hits 39th homer and Kershaw pitches Dodgers to 2-1 win over slumping Cardinals
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Banged-up Braves scrambling to put together a lineup after an unrelenting series of...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Browns QB Deshaun Watson sits out preseason finale after dealing with sore arm earlier in...41m ago
Michigan GOP nominates judge for Supreme Court after man charged in election tampering...42m ago
Sister says hiker still missing in Grand Canyon flash flood amid intense search52m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Beyonce, Michael Jackson among music stars featured in iconic photo exhibit
Parents call for infant emergency hotline after death of their baby
Delta COO leaves for new job after about a year in role