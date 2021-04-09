Dodgers receive World Series rings in pregame ceremony

Dodgers fans also roared particularly loudly for veteran Justin Turner and for Julio Urías, who got the final ring. The Dodgers' homegrown Mexican left-hander smoothly recorded the final seven outs of the World Series clincher over Tampa Bay.

The Dodgers also took a moment to honor Tommy Lasorda, the beloved former manager who died in January, just over two months after he witnessed Los Angeles' championship-clinching victory in Texas.

Lasorda's daughter, Laurel, spoke briefly to the crowd.

“Rest assured he’s smiling today and his spirit is with each and every one of us,” she said.

She introduced Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who pointed skyward on his way to receive his ring.

Dodgers owner Magic Johnson and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti — who was booed — raised the 2020 championship banner on a flagpole beyond center field.

Kershaw and several teammates put on their rings immediately after receiving the box, triumphantly flashing them for the cameras. The rings are stacked with hundreds of diamonds and sapphires totaling 11 karats.

Enrique Hernández and Joc Pederson missed the ceremony after leaving the Dodgers during the offseason.

