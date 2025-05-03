Dodgers recall South Korean All-Star Hyeseong Kim and place Tommy Edman on injured list

ATLANTA (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled South Korean All-Star Hyeseong Kim on Saturday and placed second baseman Tommy Edman on the injured list.
Kim agreed to a $12.5 million, three-year contract with the Dodgers on Jan. 3 and opened the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Edman was put on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday, after missing two games with a sore right ankle. He ranks second on the team with eight home runs and 24 RBIs.
“Tommy ran (Friday) and just still didn't feel great,” manager Dave Roberts said before Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Braves. “Still some soreness in the ankle. He didn't feel he could play tonight or even tomorrow potentially.”
Roberts said he expects Edman to spend just the minimum 10 days on the injured list.
Edman's injury created an opportunity for Kim to make his major league debut. He entered at second base in the ninth inning.
“I'll figure it out to see if there's an opportunity to start,” Roberts said of Kim. “Right now, he can come off the bench and fill in at certain spots.”
Roberts said Kim's versatility as a middle infielder, outfielder and pinch runner was a factor in the team's decision, based on roster depth for what Roberts said is “potentially a short stint” in the majors.
Kim, 26, played eight seasons in South Korea, including the last six with the Seoul-based Kiwoom Heroes.
In 28 games with Oklahoma City, Kim hit .252 with five home runs, 19 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.
Chris Taylor started at second base for Los Angeles in a game delayed by rain Saturday night.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC
Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election
Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.
Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins
According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.
Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial
The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.