Dodgers recall South Korean All-Star Hyeseong Kim and place Tommy Edman on injured list

“Tommy ran (Friday) and just still didn't feel great,” manager Dave Roberts said before Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Braves. “Still some soreness in the ankle. He didn't feel he could play tonight or even tomorrow potentially.”

Roberts said he expects Edman to spend just the minimum 10 days on the injured list.

Edman's injury created an opportunity for Kim to make his major league debut. He entered at second base in the ninth inning.

“I'll figure it out to see if there's an opportunity to start,” Roberts said of Kim. “Right now, he can come off the bench and fill in at certain spots.”

Roberts said Kim's versatility as a middle infielder, outfielder and pinch runner was a factor in the team's decision, based on roster depth for what Roberts said is “potentially a short stint” in the majors.

Kim, 26, played eight seasons in South Korea, including the last six with the Seoul-based Kiwoom Heroes.

In 28 games with Oklahoma City, Kim hit .252 with five home runs, 19 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.

Chris Taylor started at second base for Los Angeles in a game delayed by rain Saturday night.

