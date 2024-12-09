Dodgers reach $17M, 1-year deal with Conforto and $22M, 2-year contract with Treinen, AP source say

He played for the New York Mets from 2015-21, becoming an All-Star in 2017. Conforto turned down an $18.4 million offer from the Mets, then didn’t sign for 2022 as he recovered from right shoulder surgery.

Conforto has a .251 career average with 167 homers and 520 RBIs in nine major league seasons.

Treinen, 36, missed the 2023 big league season while recovering from labrum and rotator cuff surgery on Nov. 11, 2022. He bruised a lung on March 9 when hit by a line drive off the bat of the Texas Rangers’ Sam Huff and didn't make his season debut until May 5.

Treinen went 7-3 with a 1.93 ERA in 50 relief appearances, striking out 56 and walking 11 in 46 2/3 innings. He was 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA in nine postseason appearances for the World Series champions.

He had a $1 million base salary last season in the option year of a contract that called for an $8 million salary in 2023.

