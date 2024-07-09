Dodgers place All-Star pitcher Tyler Glasnow on injured list with back tightness

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed All-Star right-hander Tyler Glasnow on the 15-day injured list with back tightness, retroactive to July 6.

The 30-year-old Glasnow is 8-5 with a 3.47 ERA in his first season with the Dodgers. He was acquired in a December trade with Tampa Bay and received a $136.5 million, five-year contract as part of the trade that brought him back to Southern California.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said ahead of Tuesday's game in Philadelphia that Glasnow's back flared up while he played catch over the weekend. Roberts said Glasnow should return at some point after the All-Star break.