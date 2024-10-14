Dodgers pitchers' record-tying streak of 33 straight scoreless innings in playoffs ends in NLCS

The Dodgers went with a bullpen game on Monday. Brasier was the first of multiple relievers who were set to pitch.

Dodgers pitchers tied the postseason record of 33 consecutive scoreless innings in a 9-0 rout of the New York Mets on Sunday night in the NLCS. Jack Flaherty combined with relievers Daniel Hudson and Ben Casparius on a three-hitter.

The Dodgers had tied the scoreless record set by Baltimore Orioles pitchers over the first four games of the 1966 World Series against Los Angeles.

___

