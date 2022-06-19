Dodgers' Mookie Betts to injured list with cracked right rib

“It’s certainly a big blow to all of us, but knowing and having the information at least there is solace in that,” Roberts said. “A week from now, we'll know more. Hopefully we can get him back sooner than later.”

Betts was injured during the first inning of Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels when he collided with Cody Bellinger in the outfield on a fly ball. Betts played the rest of that game but was scratched from the lineup the past two days.